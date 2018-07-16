× Arizona man arrested in Hendricks County after 10 pounds of meth found in cooler

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind.– Police arrested an Arizona man on drug charges following a traffic stop in Hendricks County.

Sheriff’s deputies pulled over Alexander Regino Quintanilla for a minor traffic violation. While speaking with him, the deputies determined his statements weren’t consistent and brought in a K9 officer.

The K9 gave a positive indication of the presence of drugs and the car was searched. Deputies say they found a hollowed out cooler with approximately ten pounds of methamphetamine.

Quintanilla is being held at the Hendricks County Jail with no bond on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine.