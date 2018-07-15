Police: Victim airlifted after being shot multiple times in Columbus, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ind.  – Officers in Columbus are investigating after a person was shot multiple times at an apartment complex on Sunday.

Shortly after 2:20 p.m., police were dispatched the the 1000 block of Robert Drive, in the Quail Run Apartments, on the report of a shooting.

The victim was reportedly transferred to a local hospital by a family member while officers were on the way.

When they arrived, they located the shooting suspect and took him into custody.

An immediate status on the victim is not available at this time.

