× Police investigating following triple shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are at the scene of a triple shooting on the city’s east side.

At around 6:20 p.m., officers were dispatched near the intersection of 38th and Shadeland on the report of a shooting.

All three of the victim’s conditions are unknown at this time.

A Dunkin Donuts and CVS are businesses near the intersection.

We have a crew on the way and will update this story once more information becomes available.