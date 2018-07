× Pilot alert after helicopter crashes in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A pilot was able to escape his helicopter before it crashed in a Johnson County field on Sunday evening.

Just before 6:00 p.m., A helicopter went down and caught fire at the end of a runway.

Police say the pilot was able to get out of the aircraft and was transported to a local hospital. He was reportedly awake, alert and conscious.

Sheriff Cox says the pilot may be affiliated with the field.