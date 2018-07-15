No room: Purdue again lacks dorm space for hundreds

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University is scrambling again to find beds for hundreds of students.

Purdue has a shortage of campus housing. New residence halls are being built, but they won’t be ready this fall.

The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports that half of students who were in dorms last year signed up for another year. The size of the freshmen class also exceeded the university’s projections.

Spokesman Jim Bush says some students could be in temporary housing until mid-October. Purdue will put students in off-campus apartments, dorm lounges and the Purdue Memorial Union Club Hotel. They could get traditional housing as other students cancel or make different plans.

New student Paul Petro says he hasn’t had his questions answered and feels in a “state of panic.”

