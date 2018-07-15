Indiana Rep. Banks will lead panel watching VA upgrades

Posted 2:51 pm, July 15, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS  — Indiana congressman Jim Banks will lead a new group that will act as a watchdog over the nearly $16 billion upgrade of medical records at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Fort Wayne Journal Gazette reports that the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee voted Thursday to establish the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization. Banks will serve as chairman.

He is an officer in the Navy Reserve and a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

Officials say the medical records upgrade is expected to cost $15.8 billion over 10 years, making it VA’s largest information-technology project.

Joining Banks on the subcommittee are Republican Reps. Jack Bergman of Michigan and Mike Coffman of Colorado and Democratic Reps. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania and Scott Peters of California.

