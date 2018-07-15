IN Focus: Indiana lawmakers question Trump approach to Russia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - After a contentious week overseas for President Donald Trump and NATO allies, the world's attention now shifts to Monday's scheduled summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, mere days after twelve Russian intelligence operatives were indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller for meddling in the 2016 election.

Some Indiana lawmakers, including Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) have called for President Trump to cancel the summit in light of the new indictments.

READ: Joe's statement about President Trump’s scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in Helsinki. https://t.co/vLxWCSbEw3 pic.twitter.com/zAtZZBXRlN — Senator Joe Donnelly (@SenDonnelly) July 14, 2018

Earlier in the week, Trump rattled NATO allies, criticizing the British prime minister and calling Germany "a captive" of Russia.

According to Politico, the president's approach to foreign policy has caused a bit of a "Republican rift" on Russia, with some in the GOP wanting Trump to take a firmer hand with Putin.

In the article, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) said Trump’s “rhetoric toward Russia and Putin has always been [a] concern."

“If he took the same posture toward Russia as he did today toward Germany, I will sleep much better at night,” said Banks.

Banks also tweeted about the upcoming summit with Putin, calling for the President to confront the Russian leader about their attempts to undermine our democracy.