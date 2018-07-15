IN Focus: Holcomb praises Hill accusers for coming forward, won’t call for impeachment yet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb discussed the allegations against Attorney General Curtis Hill for the first time with the press Friday afternoon.

Just over a week ago, Holcomb asked Hill to resign after four women said the attorney general touched them inappropriately at a bar.

The governor praised the women who have come forward with the allegations. He also said he made his zero tolerance policy for sexual harassment clear earlier this year.

"Believing [the women] and having my own standard that I made public in March, I had no other option than to ask for his resignation," Holcomb said. "This has nothing to do with title or position. It has to do with the same standard being applied to all."

Despite the governor's call for Hill to step down, the attorney general has repeatedly said the women's claims are false and that he will not resign. The allegations led to a formal investigation by the inspector general.

"This is in the hands of the inspector general, that’s where it should be," Holcomb said. "She’ll complete her due diligence and we’ll look forward to her report and see what’s next."

When pressed about whether Hill should be impeached, Holcomb said he will wait for the inspector general's report before commenting on what comes next.

As the investigation unfolds, there are mounting questions about Hill's statements regarding the accusers. He has said there are inconsistencies in their accounts and that he has not been given due process. He said, through a press release sent out by his office, the third woman who came forward "editorialized her recollection of events."

"His alleged conduct, his conduct quite frankly since the report became public, has completely undermined his ability to discharge his duties as the state’s top law enforcement officer," said John Zody, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party.

Zody delivered public information requests to Hill's office Friday morning. He is asking for information about any office attorneys being used to defend Hill in the investigation, whether outside counsel has been hired and how many members of the communications staff are involved in drafting press releases about the allegations.

"The attorney general seems to be using his official office for his personal defense of his alleged conduct," Zody said.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said Tuesday a special prosecutor will be assigned to investigate groping allegations against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill.

"Quite simply, I am a client of the Attorney General's office," Curry said. "It would be entirely inappropriate to turn around and participate in a criminal investigation of the Attorney General.

"This is not a hypothetical concern, but an unequivocal ethical conflict. The office of the Attorney General currently represents us in two separate civil matters, including one now before the Indiana Supreme Court."

Curry says the Inspector General has initiated an investigation and the special prosecutor will ultimately decide if criminal charges are warranted.

On Monday, Hill held his own press conference and said his name has been dragged through the mud.