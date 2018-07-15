IN Focus: Donnelly discusses Supreme Court choice, race for Senate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - In an interview for this week's edition of IN Focus, we sit down with Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) to discuss the looming confirmation vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and the contentious race for U.S. Senate.

As a vulnerable red-state Democrat up for re-election, Donnelly's vote is being closely watched ahead of his November election matchup with Republican Mike Braun.

In the video above, Donnelly also discusses the latest fundraising figures, showing the incumbent with a large cash-on-hand advantage over Braun, though Donnelly was outraised by Braun in the second quarter.

Donnelly raised over $1.9 million in the second quarter, a personal record for the incumbent Senator, who now has $6.4 million cash on hand.

Braun raised $2.5 million in the latest cycle, with over $1 million cash on hand at the end of the second quarter. Both candidates have been spending heavily on television ads throughout this mid-term election year.

