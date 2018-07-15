Fatal single-car crash on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man died today after a single-car accident near Minnesota and Arlington Avenue.

Police responded to the accident just after 8 p.m. and found the man in critical condition. EMS transported the man to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Police say the man lost control of the car before leaving the roadway, and investigators believe he suffered a medical episode before the crash. They do not suspect drugs or alcohol were involved.

