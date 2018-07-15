× Family of 13-year-old boy says woman arrested in connection to his murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There’s been an arrest possibly linked to the shooting death of a 13-year-old killed while trying to break up a fight.

The family of Harry Taliefer tells FOX59 a woman named Shantell Taylor turned herself in with her attorney.

Online records show a woman with the same name was booked into the Marion County Jail for murder.

Last week, police found Harry Taliefer shot and killed following a large fight on the northeast side. They say dozens of people were fighting in the street.

Family says Taliefer was trying to break up the fight and it cost him his life.

We are waiting to hear confirmation from IMPD if this arrest is in connection with Taliefer’s death.