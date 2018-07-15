Boating accident on Lake Shafer sends two people to hospital in critical condition

Posted 6:58 am, July 15, 2018, by

MONTICELLO, Ind. – Three people were injured in a boating accident on Lake Shafer in White County.

On Saturday evening at around 9 p.m., the Monticello Fire Department Water Rescue and Paramedics responded to the north end of Lake Shafer, near the intersection of West Shafer Drive and County Road 800 North.

According to Assistant Chief Green with Monticello FD, initial reports indicate the boat struck a large tree limb.

Rescue crews on scene removed two men from the boat and transported them to a local hospital. They were then immediately air lifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, both with critical life threatening injuries.

A third adult was also treated and taken to the hospital. They suffered what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s