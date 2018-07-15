A series of cold fronts bring chance for rain and drier, cooler air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A series of cold fronts will pass through central Indiana over the next 36-hours. Once they pass, drier, more refreshing air will arrive. However, until they pass, heat, humidity and chance for rain will stick (pun intended) around.

Similar to Sunday, there could be a few isolated thunderstorms near day break Monday. After a lull, scattered showers and thunderstorms should begin to develop by late morning and early afternoon.

While there is a chance of rain throughout the day, I do believe there will be many dry hours. Latest high-resolution computer model projection's suggest that the probability of rain will peak around 45% late afternoon.

DROP IN HUMIDITY

Humidity will begin to drop behind the cold front Tuesday on breezy northwesterly winds. However, you'll really notice the lower humidity on Wednesday when dew point temperatures are projected to drop to the middle 50°s.

The dew point temperature is a measure of the moisture in the air. When the dew point climbs above 60° it begins to feel uncomfortable. When the dew point reaches the upper 60°s it becomes what I like to call "muggly".

When dew point temperatures drop to the 50°s in July and August, it starts to feel more autumnal.

BRIEF COOL OFF

Cooler air will also arrive for the middle of week. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80°s Wednesday. We should also have a couple of nice mornings with temperatures in the lower 60°s in Indianapolis and 50°s in outlying areas.

We should have a brief warm-up arriving for the end of the work week ahead of a weather system that will dive in to the Great Lakes for the weekend. That system looks to bring more clouds, a chance for afternoon showers, breezy conditions and cooler temperatures. Stay tuned!