× State police looking for man wearing ‘V for Vendetta’ mask following armed robbery

RILEY, Ind. – State police are looking for a slender male who allegedly robbed a Dollar Store while wearing a mask made famous in “V for Vendetta.”

Friday night at around 9:30 p.m., authorities responded to a Dollar General located in the 7200 block of SR 46 in Vigo County.

Police say a 5’3″ man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt pointed a handgun at cashiers and fled with an unknown amount of money. He reportedly fled south and was wearing a mask from the movie “V for Vendetta.”

A lengthy search of the area by law enforcement did not yield a suspect. There were a small number of customers and employees in the store at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information in this case should contact the Putnamville Post at 765-653-4114.