Southern Indiana man accidentally shoots, kills daughter

Posted 11:51 am, July 14, 2018, by

SALEM, Ind. — State Police say a southern Indiana man accidentally shot and killed his 6-year-old daughter while cleaning a handgun.

They say Makayla S. Bowling of rural Salem was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say her father was cleaning the gun inside a home Friday night and thought the weapon was unloaded, but it discharged, striking the girl in the head. The father’s name hasn’t been released.

Police say detectives don’t believe foul play was involved. The shooting remains under investigation.

Salem is about 80 miles south of Indianapolis.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s