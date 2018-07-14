Six animals killed at zoo in New Orleans after jaguar escapes habitat

Posted 3:15 pm, July 14, 2018, by

NEW ORLEANS — A jaguar escaped from its habitat at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans and killed six animals.

The male jaguar escaped around 7:20 a.m. Saturday and was captured and returned to its night house after being sedated by a vet team nearly an hour later, after it had mauled four alpacas, one emu and one fox.

No people were hurt.

News outlets report the zoo was closed Saturday and would reopen Sunday.

It was not immediately clear how the animal escaped. An investigation is underway.

This is not the first time a jaguar has escaped its enclosure at Audubon. In 2001, a 70-pound cub named Mulac got loose for about 10 minutes before he was brought down with a tranquilizer dart. No animals or humans were injured in that escape.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s