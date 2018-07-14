Several families displaced after fire destroys apartment building

Posted 4:48 am, July 14, 2018, by , Updated at 05:33AM, July 14, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Several families are displaced by a heavy fire that destroyed an apartment building on the southwest side.

On Saturday just before 3:30 a.m., crews with IFD, Wayne Township FD, and Decatur Township FD responded to a fire at the Horizons Apartments, located just inside I-465 off Mann Road.

Two units sustained heavy damage and two others were damaged by smoke. In all, four families were displaced from their homes.

The Decatur Township FD reports one firefighter and one civilian were injured,  but neither suffered life threatening injuries.

Crews had the fire under control in under 40 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

