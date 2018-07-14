× Police: Man found shot to death in Safeway parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating after a deadly shooting on the city’s northwest side.

At around 4:45 p.m., authorities were dispatched to Safeway grocery store, located at 30th and Kessler, on the report of a person shot.

Police confirm a man, in his 30’s, has died as a result of the shooting . He was reportedly found in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

IMPD believes the victim was shot at another location.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.