End the weekend with a little rain

Clouds have increased across central Indiana ahead of a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms over next 55 hours.

Computer models suggest rain could begin to develop over central Indiana shortly before sunrise Sunday. Throughout the day there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Short-range computer models suggest the highest probability of rain will be during the mid-late afternoon — peaking around 55% at 5pm. While there is a chance for rain, there should be several dry hours around central Indiana Sunday.

Due to additional cloud cover and the possibility of rain, temperatures should be a few degrees cooler than Saturday.

High temperatures should top out in the middle to upper 80°s. If more sunshine prevails, a few locales could touch 90°.

As we first mentioned last weekend, the heat index should only be a couple degrees higher than the air temperature. Meaning, while it will be warm, we are not talking about triple digits heat indices. It should top out 89°-93° Sunday afternoon.

2ND WARMEST DAY OF 2018

Indianapolis reached 94° Saturday afternoon. That ties for the 2nd warmest temperature this year. The warmest was 95° on May 25.

This is the 21st day the capital city has reached 90° this summer. The annual normal is 19 days. This now ties for the 10th most 90° days through July 14 since 1871.

MID-WEEK BREAK FROM HUMIDITY

Medium range computer models are suggesting a cold front will pass through Indiana Tuesday. Behind the front, brisk winds will turn out of the northwest/north bringing in drier air. Dew point temperatures – the measure of the moisture in the air – will go from the 70°s Monday to the middle 50°s Wednesday. That will be nice air around the Hoosier state Wednesday and Thursday.