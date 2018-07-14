× Community members gather for block party in effort to reduce violence

INDIANAPOLIS – Community members gathered Saturday afternoon in an overall effort to curb gun violence across Indianapolis.

A neighborhood block party and health fair was hosted at Genesis Plaza.

Opportunities included employment services, health care and counseling services. People who attended could also register to vote.

“We want to raise awareness that we have to stop the violence,” Tammy Butler Robinson said, pastor at House of God church. “We don’t want it to go from one generation to another. We’re trying to love on these young people.”

A major aspect, organizers said, is prevention and ensuring proper resources are available to community members.

“One person can make a difference,” Butler Robinson said. “And we all surrounded each other with love and encouragement and connect them with resources.”