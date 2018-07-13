× Teachers will be able to take 15% off classroom supplies at Target next week

Teachers often fork over a lot of their own money for the necessary classroom supplies, but this year, Target is trying to soften the blow.

For the first time, the department store chain will offer educators 15 percent off select supplies, according to a Target.com blog post.

The company says the supplies included range from “pens, pencils, crayons and markers to classroom storage and organization and tissues, hand sanitizer and more.”

Teachers will be able to utilize the discount both in stores and on Target.com from Sunday, July 15 to Saturday, July 21.

Target says teachers interested in the deal will first need to visit Target.com/teacherprep starting July 15, share some “quick details” and then grab a coupon code.