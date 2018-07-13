Plaques honoring fallen service members go missing from Fortville cemetery

FORTVILLE, Ind.– Officials say several plaques honoring fallen service members were stolen from a cemetery in Fortville.

Arnett Cemetery is one of seven cemeteries maintained by Fall Creek Township, and dates back to the 1800s. An Eagle Scout named Zach Hugel used his service project to build an area to mount plaques honoring the branches of the military and members who have died while serving.

The cemetery is located at North 113th Street and Florida Road.

Sometime recently, the five plaques were removed. The township’s trustee’s office isn’t sure when exactly they went missing.

Anyone with information about the plaques are asked to call the trustee’s office at 317-841-3180.

