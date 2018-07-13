Investigation underway after death of 13 year old found lying in street on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 13-year-old male died late Thursday after his badly injured body was found lying in the street on the city’s east side.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were called to the 2200 block of Barnor Dr. on a report of a large disturbance. When they arrived they found the teen victim lying in the street with trauma to the body. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police aren’t yet saying how the victim suffered the trauma, only calling it a death investigation at this time.

Police officers estimate as many as 20-30 juveniles were at the scene when they arrived. A bicycle was found in the street, and investigators are unsure if it was involved.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers.

 

