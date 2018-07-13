Indianapolis man captures world table tennis title

Lining up across the table from Dick Hicks is anything but a friendly game of Ping Pong.

“Most of the time I’d be nice,” Dicks told me as I prepared to face the World Table Tennis Champion.

“You going to take it easy on me?,” I asked.

“Yeah,” he assured with a smile.

When asked what is the difference between what is commonly called, “Ping Pong,” and competitive table tennis, he explained, “Recreational table tennis in your basement is to serious table tennis as shooting baskets in your driveway is to playing in the NBA.”

And in that world of serious table tennis, Dick is US Hall of Famer.

“I’ve won 70 national titles and just the one world championship, that’s the only one I’ve participated in,” Dick he said with a smile.

Just a few weeks ago, at the age of 80, Dick earned that first world title. What might be most impressive isn’t the medal itself, but his come-from-behind effort to capture it.

“I started poorly,” he admitted. “I lost the first two games, I won the third game and I was behind in the fourth game 6-2, and finally tied it up and won 12-10, and then I won the final game in a hard match.”

This civil engineer also has more than 30 state titles to his name.

“I’m probably the oldest that ever won a state championship,” he said humbly.

And aspects of his game are even stronger than they were than when he started playing competitively at 19, something I learned firsthand playing a few sets against the champ.

“I think I can attack a little better and I can make more different shots than I could early on, but it’s necessary because the competition is getting better all the time,” Dick explained.

So that means he’ll keep getting better too, practicing two or three times a week at the Table Tennis Club of Indianapolis to be sure he defends that world title, because, in his words, “The only thing you can do better is do it again.”