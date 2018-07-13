Homeless and disabled man beaten and robbed over $9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A disabled man was beaten and bruised after he says he was attacked on the city’s east side. He says no one helped him. They just stood there and watched.

“I’m 65. I’m too old to let thugs beat me up,” said victim Charles Jones.

Along with being disabled, Jones is also homeless.

“I have a lot of health problems. I have had a heart attack, a couple strokes, COPD, and the type two diabetes,” said Jones.

Now, the 65-year-old is in even worse shape after he says was beaten and robbed on Wednesday.

“He hit my nose and hit me on the side of the head,” said Jones.

Jones tells CBS4 he was sitting in his wheelchair outside of the Circle K on Post Road, when a man wearing a hoodie and sunglasses walked up, punched him in the face, and took his cash.

“He beat me up and took the $9,” said Jones.

That $9 was all Jones had to his name. But, he says the attacker and his friends who watched from a nearby car thought the beat down was funny.

“When he hit me, I heard them all laughing. They jumped in the car and went through 25th Street and went out on 25th Street,” said Jones.

Police say the men took off in a maroon car. Investigators do have access to surveillance video of the attack, which Circle K declined to share with us.

“I hope they catch him because he needs to go to prison,” said Jones.

Jones says no one at the scene called 911. He says he had to wait until the next day to get a hold of police on his own. Investigators then made a report and took him to the hospital. Right now, police are working to track the attacker down.

“They need to go and get a job,” said Jones.

If you have information on the robbery, call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.