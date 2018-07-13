Chuck E. Cheese’s doing a ‘Pay Your Age’ event Build-A-Bear mess

Posted 10:52 am, July 13, 2018, by

Didn’t get to Build-A-Bear?

Chuck E. Cheese’s is jumping on the ‘Pay Your Age’ bandwagon.

Massive crowds led Build-A-Bear to cancel its ‘Pay Your Age’ event Thursday. During the event, customers were told they could pay their current age for any make-your-own furry friend.

In a Facebook Post Friday, Chuck E. Cheese’s said parents can pay their child’s age to get 30 minutes of All You Can Play.

The offer is available only Friday at participating locations where the Chuck E. Cheese’s Play Pass is available. And the maximum is $9 for 30 minutes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s