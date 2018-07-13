A hot weekend ahead
Another streak of 90-degree days began for central Indiana Friday afternoon.
The extreme heat will continue this weekend with highs in the 90s this weekend and the heat index near 100.
We’ll have a slight chance for a few isolated t-storms this weekend but most of Saturday and Sunday will be dry.
We’ll have a better chance for scattered t-storms early next week and cooler temperatures will settle in by mid-week.
This has been a hot Summer so far.
Be careful in the heat this weekend.
Look before you lock your doors.
Watch you kids around water this weekend.
Don’t forget to use sunscreen.
Expect a dry Saturday.
Highs will be in the 90s Saturday afternoon.
We’ll have a chance for scattered storms Sunday.
Highs will be in the 90s Sunday afternoon.