× A hot weekend ahead

Another streak of 90-degree days began for central Indiana Friday afternoon.

The extreme heat will continue this weekend with highs in the 90s this weekend and the heat index near 100.

We’ll have a slight chance for a few isolated t-storms this weekend but most of Saturday and Sunday will be dry.

We’ll have a better chance for scattered t-storms early next week and cooler temperatures will settle in by mid-week.

This has been a hot Summer so far.

Be careful in the heat this weekend.

Look before you lock your doors.

Watch you kids around water this weekend.

Don’t forget to use sunscreen.

Expect a dry Saturday.

Highs will be in the 90s Saturday afternoon.

We’ll have a chance for scattered storms Sunday.

Highs will be in the 90s Sunday afternoon.