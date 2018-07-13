90s return to Central Indiana; rain in forecast

Posted 8:07 am, July 13, 2018, by

It sure feels like summer!  We've already had enough 90s to fill an entire summer and we're not even halfway through July!  Heat indices will near 100 all through the weekend.  That's dangerous heat.  Don't spend the entire day outside; your body needs to cool off in the air conditioning regularly.

Indians play tonight!  It'll be a hot game, no doubt.  Temps will be around 91 at game time so bring some money for ice cream!  (You'll have to eat it quick or it will melt!)  High pressure keeps us sunny so wear sunscreen as well.

A hot July Friday!  Highs will easily climb into the 90s and we could surely see numbers higher than 91 south of Indianapolis.  Pool day, for sure.

Get to the symphony early tonight so you can claim your spot in the shade. 

No rain Friday or Saturday but a passing shower or storm is possible Sunday.  Don't cancel plans because of that... although the heat will be oppressive so you may be better off being inside anyway!

Should get more substantial rain on Monday.  Expect that to help brighten up the lawn and perk up the flowers.

Temperatures look far more reasonable Tuesday-Thursday.

