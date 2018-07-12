Silver Alert canceled after Bluffton man found safe

Posted 2:03 pm, July 12, 2018, Updated at 03:41PM, July 12, 2018

Danny Clint Byerly

UPDATE (3:40 p.m.)– Indiana State Police say Danny Clint Byerly was found safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

Original story:

BLUFFTON, Ind.– A statewide Silver Alert had been declared for a man missing from Bluffton.

Police say Danny Clint Byerly was last seen on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Bluffton, which is 104 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Byerly is described as 65 years old, 5’5″, 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a polo shirt and jeans or khaki pants.

Police believe he’s in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320, or call 911.

