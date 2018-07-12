Police: 42,000 pounds of plastic rolls spill onto I-65 after bug distracts semi driver

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – A bug is being blame for a semi crash that sent 42,000 pounds of plastic rolls onto I-65 in northwest Indiana on Thursday.

State police say the bug flew into 28-year-old Christopher Walker’s downed window as he was driving southbound on the interstate near Lowell. When he tried to swat the bug, he reportedly took his eyes off the road, causing him to drive into a guardrail on the right at about 9:35 a.m.

Police say the semi continued south, hitting a concrete construction barrier wall, causing the trailer to become detached from the tractor. The tractor came to a rest in the middle of traffic and the trailer went off the road, according to ISP.

Police say the trailer was split open after impacting wall, throwing out 42,000 pounds of plastic rolls both onto the roadway and over the embankment. Traffic on I-65 had to be diverted for hours as crews removed the plastic rolls from the roadway.

ISP says Walker refused medical treatment at the scene and was cited for unsafe lane movement.