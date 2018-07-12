× Million dollar flag football tournament, concerts, IBE Summer Celebration top event list this weekend

20th Annual IndyVet Pet Carnival

IndyVet (5425 Victory Dr, Indianapolis, IN)

The 20th annual Pet Carnival is this saturday from 10 am-2 pm. Hosted by IndyVet, this free carnival will feature the Runamuk Disc Dogs, a pie eating contest for dogs, a “Best Dressed Pet” contest, a pet psychic, Kids Zone, photo booth, face painting, over 20 local vendors and rescue organizations as well as an appearance by the Pacers Fan Van. Note: All pets have to be on a leash no longer than 6 feet or in a carrier.

American Dairy Association Ice Cream Social

Monument Circle

Cool down on the Monument Circle this Friday at the American Dairy Association ice cream social! From 11 am-2 pm, attendees can enjoy $3 ice cream sundaes! All proceeds go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana. There will also be music, games and prizes, the Pacers Fan Van, and even live cows in attendance!

American Flag Football League Tournament Dual Finals

Butler University (Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl)

Professional flag football is coming to Butler University this Saturday! Only 4 teams remain in the American Flag Football League Tournament. Amateurs will take on pros including NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Olympic gold medalist, Michael Johnson, in the AFFL Dual Final. The two divisional winners from this game will go on to play for the $1 million prize at the Ultimate Final in Houston, Texas, on July 19th. Tickets for this weekend’s game are $15. The game will also air live on NFL Network.

Noblesville Street Dance

Noblesville Main Street

Noblesville’s 27th annual Street Dance Festival is Saturday from 4-11 pm on the square in downtown Noblesville. 20,000 people will pack the streets to enjoy live music featuring Stella Luna, over 30 local vendors, a beer garden, a kids zone, and fun activities like the ice cream and hot dog eating contests. There will also be a free showing of Despicable Me 3 on the government center lawn at dusk. The best part: admission is free!

Foreigner “Juke Box Heroes” Tour with Whitesnake

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Rock out to Foreigner at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Friday! This show is part of their “Juke Box Heroes” tour featuring Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience. The show starts at 7 pm and tickets are still available.

Miranda Lambert “Bandwagon” Tour with Little Big Town

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Country superstar Miranda Lambert brings her high energy ”Bandwagon” tour with Little Big Town to Ruoff Mortgage Music Center on Saturday night. The concert kicks off at 7 pm and features special guests Natalie Hemby and Tenille Townes. Standard lawn tickets are just $24.

Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration

Indiana Convention Center, Downtown

Join the thousands who will flock to downtown Indy to take part in the dazzling array of events, performances, exhibits, business seminars, job fairs, health fairs, health screenings and children’s activities that will delight, inform and inspire all ages. There truly is something for everyone to enjoy. This year, IBE will feature live performances by Al B. Sure, BigBub of Today, and Christopher Williams, as well as more than 300 exhibitors, tech zone, INshape Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair, cultural arts pavilion, IBE fashion show, a gospel showcase with Vashawn Mitchell, and more. Admission is free!

Exhibition Hall Dates and Times: Friday, July 20, 12-7 pm

Saturday, July 21, 10 am-9 pm

Sunday, July 22, 12-7 pm

