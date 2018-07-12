× Multi-vehicle crash causes major backup on WB I-465 east of Keystone Ave

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All lanes of WB I-465 east of Keystone Avenue are extremely slow due to a multi-vehicle crash. At least one person was trapped and had to be freed.

All westbound traffic is getting by on the left shoulder, and ISP is trying to get the accident moved to the right shoulder. Traffic is being pushed to the left shoulder.

Drivers should get off at either Allisonville Road or NB I-69 to 82nd and proceed west along 82nd/86th.