Local business makes hundreds of cards to give to Noblesville West Middle School students

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A small business in downtown Noblesville is working to make a big difference for students at Noblesville West Middle School.
Kaleidoscope Krossing has been open for just over a year and is working to make more than 500 handwritten cards for incoming 6th-graders at Noblesville West Middle School.
“Over three days, we’re making 500 plus cards as a way to keep our community spirit going and to start their school year off on a positive note,” said Beth Wood, the owner of Kaleidoscope Krossing.
The small-scale community center started making the cards on Wednesday and is asking for the community’s help with the project.
On Friday, the business will hold a card-making event open to the community.
Wood said anyone is welcome to stop by– the more, the merrier!
Event information:
WHERE: Kaleidoscope Krossing, 185 S. 8th St. in downtown Noblesville
WHEN: July 11-13, 1 – 3 p.m.