I-865 back open after multi-vehicle crash involving semi; 4 sent to hospital

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Four people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on I-865 Thursday.

The crash involved a semi and four other vehicles, according to the Boone County sheriff’s office.

All westbound lanes of the interstate were closed near I-65 as a result of the crash, but they have since been reopened.

BCSO Traffic Alert: All lanes on 865 WB are now open. — Boone County Sheriff (@boonecosheriff) July 13, 2018

The sheriff’s office says none of the victims in the crash appeared to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.