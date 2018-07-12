I-865 back open after multi-vehicle crash involving semi; 4 sent to hospital

Posted 4:57 pm, July 12, 2018, by , Updated at 08:19PM, July 12, 2018

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Four people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on I-865 Thursday.

The crash involved a semi and four other vehicles, according to the Boone County sheriff’s office.

All westbound lanes of the interstate were closed near I-65 as a result of the crash, but they have since been reopened.

The sheriff’s office says none of the victims in the crash appeared to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

