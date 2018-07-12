Hundreds of visitors to Gatlinburg zip line attraction sick; testing confirms E. coli

GATLINBURG, Ind. – Tennessee’s Department of Health says testing has confirmed E.coli in well water at a zip line attraction in Gatlinburg, WATE reports.

The announcement comes after an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness made more than 500 visitors at CLIMB Works sick.

Management is working to fix the drinking water by installing a new filtration system. They hope it will help them prevent future illness.

They are offering refunds for anyone who became ill.

Anyone who has visited CLIMB Works since June 15 and is currently experiencing gastrointestinal illness should contact their health care provider for testing.