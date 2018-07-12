Hundreds of visitors to Gatlinburg zip line attraction sick; testing confirms E. coli

Posted 6:34 am, July 12, 2018, by

GATLINBURG, Ind. – Tennessee’s Department of Health says testing has confirmed E.coli in well water at a zip line attraction in Gatlinburg, WATE reports.

The announcement comes after an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness made more than 500 visitors at CLIMB Works sick.

Management is working to fix the drinking water by installing a new filtration system. They hope it will help them prevent future illness.

They are offering refunds for anyone who became ill.

Anyone who has visited CLIMB Works since June 15 and is currently experiencing gastrointestinal illness should contact their health care provider for testing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s