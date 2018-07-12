Hot, gorgeous summer day; little rain through weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just like yesterday, we're looking at a gorgeous summer day. Highs will again climb into the upper 80s and we'll have plenty of sunshine. There is at least one model pulling a few clouds in this afternoon but the majority of the day should prioritize sunshine. No rain for a few days so keep watering your flowers!

Looks like a fantastic day to take in an Indians game at Victory Field. Wear sunscreen if you head out though because that UV Index is still very high.

Today will be a great day for lunch on the patio or walking the dog. Enjoy!

The reason it feels so much more comfortable outside is because the moisture levels have dropped a lot. Dew point is a great scale to judge how the humidity actually feels. Any time of the year that this is below 60, it feels comfortable. Above 60 and we start to feel muggy and above 70 it gets oppressive. That oppressive feeling will be back by Sunday.

Small rain chance Sunday but any substantial rain won't be until at least Monday.