Another streak of 90-degree days is on the way

Brace yourself for more 90-degree heat. We’ve already had 19, 90-degree days and another streak of hot weather is on the way.

Highs will be in the 90s this weekend with the heat index near 100. A heat advisory or excessive heat warning may be issued for this weekend.

We’ll have a slight chance for a few isolated t-storms this weekend but most of Saturday and Sunday will be dry.

We’ll have a better chance for scattered t-storms early next week.

Be careful in the heat this weekend.

Look in the backseat before locking your doors.

Our summer rainfall deficit is approaching two inches.

Expect a dry Friday.

We’ll have a chance for isolated storms Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for isolated storms Sunday.

T-storms are more likely Monday afternoon.

Highs will stay in the 90s through the weekend.