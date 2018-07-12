Another streak of 90-degree days is on the way
Brace yourself for more 90-degree heat. We’ve already had 19, 90-degree days and another streak of hot weather is on the way.
Highs will be in the 90s this weekend with the heat index near 100. A heat advisory or excessive heat warning may be issued for this weekend.
We’ll have a slight chance for a few isolated t-storms this weekend but most of Saturday and Sunday will be dry.
We’ll have a better chance for scattered t-storms early next week.
Be careful in the heat this weekend.
Look in the backseat before locking your doors.
Our summer rainfall deficit is approaching two inches.
Expect a dry Friday.
We’ll have a chance for isolated storms Saturday.
We’ll have a chance for isolated storms Sunday.
T-storms are more likely Monday afternoon.
Highs will stay in the 90s through the weekend.