2-year-old girl drowns in Marion pool

MARION, Ind.– Police say a 2-year-old girl drowned in a pool in Marion.

On Wednesday around 8 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 2000 block of East Bradford Pike. The caller told police her 2-year-old granddaughter was found in a pool on the property and wasn’t breathing.

The grandmother started CPR until an Indiana State Police (ISP) trooper and a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officer arrived to help.

The toddler was transported to Marion General Hospital, where staff were able to regain a pulse. She was then flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis where she was treated for more than 12 hours.

The girl ended up succumbing to her injuries despite their best efforts, police said.

Police say the child was home with her older brother and grandmother, who was watching her while her father was at work. The girl was playing outside while the grandmother was inside washing dishes.

Officials believe it was 15-20 minutes since the child had been seen that the grandmother went looking for her. That’s when she found the girl in the pool. There was a ladder from the ground into the above-ground pool, and police say there wasn’t anything blocking it.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Liutenant Shelby Taylor at 765-662-9864.