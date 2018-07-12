× 1 year later, community remembers Indiana sisters killed when car crashed into home

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – The community is remembering two sisters killed a year ago.

At 9:30 p.m. Thursday, friends and family released lanterns to remember 17-year-old Haleigh Fullerton and 6-year-old Callie Fullerton. The girls were killed in a crash around that same time.

“Every night I think I don’t know when it’ll be but I’m one day closer to seeing you and that gives you a little bit of something,” said Todd Fullerton, the victims’ father.

The two sisters were on the couch, watching TV when a car came crashing through their home. The girls were pinned underneath. Family members tried lifting the car to free the sisters. Police arrested the driver of the car, 17-year-old Alia Sierra. Investigators say Sierra was high on drugs and driving more than 100 mph.

Haleigh and Callie’s parents want justice. They want Sierra to be held accountable. They tell FOX59, a year later, they have yet to receive an apology.

The grieving community came together to honor the two girls taken too soon.

“It makes you feel good to know that they were good people more than anything. They were amazing girls and I’m not just saying that. Haleigh was supposed to be valedictorian this year’s graduation. Both were just rock stars,” said Todd and Bridget Fullerton, the victims’ parents.

Haleigh planned to attend Purdue University in the fall. Callie would’ve been a fourth grader. The girls leave behind a 16-year-old brother.

Currently, there’s a legal battle in appeals court on whether Sierra should be charged as an adult or a juvenile.