Woman dies following Bates-Hendricks double shooting; suspect arrested

Posted 4:16 pm, July 11, 2018, by , Updated at 04:24PM, July 11, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD detectives have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a fatal double shooting Monday morning in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood.

John Woodcock has been preliminary charged with attempted murder after authorities responded to the 1500 block of Barth Ave. early Monday.

IMPD reportedly found 40-year-old Heather Mandujano and 28-year-Adam Walls suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Eskenazi Hospital following the shooting. Police say Manujano later died from her injuries.

Detectives with the IMPD Gang, Violent Crime Units, K9 Units and Marion County Sheriff’s Office were instrumental in locating and detaining Woodcock.

Anyone with additional information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s