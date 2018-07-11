Suspects sought after armed robbery at Greek’s Pizzeria in Broad Ripple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Greek's Pizzeria in south Broad Ripple.

Officers were called to the restaurant at 4900 North College Avenue just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. Surveillance photos and video show the suspect was armed and a second suspect stayed near the front door.

The restaurant said on their Facebook page that anyone who can help police identify the suspects "will be handsomely rewarded with pizza."

In one of the surveillance photos, a sign can be seen on the wall showing that they're hiring for all positions.

"Dear Mr. Robber, $80 isn't worth 10-15 years in jail. Next time just ask for a job. Our delivery drivers make that almost every night," a post on the Facebook page stated.

In an effort to increase security, the pizza place started a new program for customers to "feed an officer." For $4, customers can buy a meal voucher that can be redeemed by any on-duty IMPD officer.

"That way everyone feels safe that there will regularly be a police presence at our shop," the post reads.

The suspects made off with a drawer of cash. The exact amount is not known. Anyone with information about this incident can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477).