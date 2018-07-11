× Stairs of Indiana War Memorial closed until spring due to leaky roof repairs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The stairs on the south side of the Indiana War Memorial will be closed until next spring.

Stewart Goodwin, the memorial’s executive director, says they will be closed as crews work to repair the structure’s leaky roof, which has been worn down by the elements.

The stairs, popular with athletes and tourists, are already blocked off by gates and scaffolding has been set up around the memorial.

Goodwin says the work on the roof will cost the state $2.2 million in taxpayer dollars.

Although the stairs are closed, officials say the museum and indoor area will remain open during the day.

Because of unpredictable weather, Goodwin says he doesn’t have a specific date that the construction will be done, but it will be sometime in the spring.