Police investigate crash involving Lawrence officer

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Lawrence police are investigating a crash involving an officer.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the 4900 block of North Franklin Road. Residents in the area tell CBS4 they heard a loud boom. When they went outside, they found a badly damaged Lawrence patrol car.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was alert and talking before being transported to Methodist Hospital.

Police say the other driver also suffered minor injuries, and police believe that person was impaired.

