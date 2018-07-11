Persons of interest wanted in attempted armed robbery in Kokomo

Posted 7:24 pm, July 11, 2018, by

KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo police are asking the public to help identify persons of interest in an attempted armed robbery case from last month.

Officers responded to the incident in the 300 block of E. Taylor Sr. at about 10:15 p.m. on June 13.

It was reported that a victim was approached by an unidentified black male, wearing black athletic type pants with a white stripe, white t-shirt, and a rubber skull-type mask. Police say the suspect demanded the victim’s wallet and money before fleeing northbound from the location.

Detectives have located surveillance video from a convenience store in the area. The males seen in the video are considered person of interest in the case and are wanted for questioning.

Persons of interest in attempted armed robbery in Kokomo (Photo courtesy of Kokomo Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the males is asked to call Detective Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by reporting your anonymous tip to Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

