IMPD asks for public’s help with finding hit-and-run suspect after man seriously injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on the west side of Indianapolis, and now police are asking for the public’s help with locating that man.

Just after 12:45 a.m. on May 20, 2018, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Lafayette Road on reports of a person down. Officers at the scene located a male victim, later identified as 38-year-old Lavelle Boover, lying in the roadway suffering from apparent head trauma.

Boover was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

IMPD Accident investigators responded and began canvassing the area for witnesses and attempting to locate evidence. Investigators were able to locate surveillance video containing footage of a possible suspect vehicle. The vehicle appeared to be a white sedan.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect and suspect vehicle. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).