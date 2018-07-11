Gorgeous summer Wednesday; shade tree needed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunscreen and sunglasses needed on this gorgeous summer day! UV Index is very high at a 9 so reapply your sunscreen every couple of hours. Find a shady spot and take a meal outside because this will be a dreamy day to enjoy outside. High temperatures will be right about at average and with humidity down a bit, it'll feel great. Dew points are still in the 60s this morning but that is lower than yesterday so it IS an improvement. Great forecast tonight! If we keep the clouds limited we will be able to cool to the mid 60s which would allow us to open the windows for an hour or two Thursday morning. Heating right back up though. Thursday will return to the upper 80s which should be great for the Indians game. No rain until Sunday PM/Monday so keep watering the plants and your lawn!