Conor Daly talks about his future and getting a chance at Toronto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After sitting on the sideline for the majority of the 2018 IndyCar season with the exception of the Indy 500, Conor Daly will finally get back in an IndyCar in Toronto this weekend.

"It was surprise for sure but obviously I've been craving driving an IndyCar all year long," Daly said at the airport before boarding his plane for Canada. "It's a cool opportunity with Harding Racing and I appreciate that."

The Noblesville native will drive the No. 88 Harding Racing Chevrolet for Harding and while he's excited for the weekend, it will be a learning curve. Daly hasn't driven the new aero kit on a road course yet this season.

"There will be a lot to do but it should be fun, we're all going to learn together. We have two practice sessions Friday to get used to everything and give it a good shot."

Gabby Chaves started the first 11 races of the season for Harding, recording his best finish of the year Sunday in Iowa when he came in ninth but the team is looking for somewhat of a different perspective on the car.

"Realistically we have to be....realistic about our results," Daly admitted. "We know it's gonna be tough but we know we're all here to learn more and get a little bit of a different opinion on the car."

Daly has one start this season, finishing 21st in the 102nd Indianapolis 500 for Dale Coyne Racing with Thom Burns. He has 40 career starts in six seasons with a best finish of second at Detroit in 2016.

"We want to get lucky and show up on Sunday with a good car," the Harding driver said. "We wanna move forward and take the fight to the guys there."

As for Conor's personal racing career, he's unsure what the future holds but he's certain that IndyCar is where he wants to be.

"I don't know what the plans are after this weekend but I would love to be involved if somehow there would be a way for that to happen."

The Honda Indy Toronto is Sunday July 15 at 3 p.m.