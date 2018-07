× Temeratures to start climbing Thursday in central Indiana

After a warm start to the week, highs were in the 80s Wednesday. We’ll have one more day in the 80s Thursday before the 90-degree heat returns Friday.

The heat and higher humidity will linger through the weekend.

Expect dry weather for the next few days with our next chance for scattered late-day storms holding off until Sunday.

We’ll have a better chance for rain early next week.