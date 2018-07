× Intersections reopen in Rushville after train blocked them

RUSHVILLE, Ind. – Every intersection in Rushville was blocked Tuesday morning after a train became stuck.

Police tell us a CSX train broke down this morning while traveling through the area.

Indiana State Police and Rush County deputies helped direct traffic and worked on detours.

The train become unstuck just before 9:30 a.m. and the police chief said intersections were back open.