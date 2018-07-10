× The Fresh Market closing 15 stores nationwide, including Fishers location

FISHERS, Ind. – Fishers residents will soon say goodbye to the Fresh Market.

The city’s Fresh Market location will close within the next month. The store, located at 9774 E. 116th St., is one of 15 stores the company considers underperforming.

“Over the last eight months, our company has been executing a turnaround plan and we’ve seen great progress. However, for a variety of reasons unique to each retail location, that progress is not evenly distributed and, as a result, we have decided to close these long-term, underperforming stores. We will work to relocate as many impacted employees as possible to other stores within our footprint,” said company CEO Larry Appel.

The grocer will also close stores in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The decision to close the stores followed an “an organizational analysis and careful consideration of the overall growth strategy and long-term financial performance of the company.”

Officials with the Fresh Market said they don’t expect additional closings in the “foreseeable future.”

Other Indiana locations in Indianapolis, Carmel, Evansville and Fort Wayne will remain open.

Here’s the list of closings: